Leatrice Baerwald, 86, of New Braunfels, Texas passed away peacefully on Friday, October 1, 2021, in New Braunfels. She was born October 2, 1934, in Guadalupe County to Eddie and Valeska Dietert.
Leatrice was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was married for 63 years, and she and her husband Bruno were inseparable. Leatrice was an army wife from an early age and loved to bake and cook. She enjoyed 20 years with NBISD as a cook. She loved serving the children and was often known to have added some “extra love” every now and then! Leatrice and her husband Bruno were avid campers. They visited many states and often enjoyed taking their grandchildren. In addition to camping, they also loved participating in car shows and fishing. When not on the road they seldom missed any of their son’s and granddaughters’ games – they were huge fans!
She was a member of First Protestant Church since 1953, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Eagles, New Braunfels Car Club and Canyon Sam’s Camping Club.
She is survived by her son Leroy Baerwald and wife Misty, grandchildren, Jackie and husband Reyes Lopez, Jr., Jennifer and husband Johnny Valadez, Jessica and husband Cain Arcega, step granddaughter Madison Nagy and great-grandchildren Kaden, J.J., Brooklyn, Christian, Bruno and Gruene.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at First Protestant Church in New Braunfels with Chaplain Emanuel Carpenter officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM prior to services. Burial will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
Commented