Ernst A Rahe Jr. passed away suddenly at his home in Spring Branch on September 11, 2020. He was born at home in the teacherage at Ufnau in Bulverde on October 14, 1940 to Ernst and Lydia (Klabunde) Rahe. He attended Bulverde School, graduated from New Braunfels High School and Southwest Texas State College. He taught school at Comal ISD and at Judson ISD. He married Alva Calmbach in 1965. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Janice Bean, and nephew Bobby Bean. He is survived by his wife Alva, son Bret Rahe and wife Lida, grandson Barret Rahe, and granddaughter Camdyn Rahe. Memorials can be made to New Braunfels Retired Teachers Association Scholarship Fund or Bulverde-Spring Branch Fire & EMS. No funeral will be held.
