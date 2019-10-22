Carl A. Liebscher was born February 6, 1929 in New Braunfels, TX to Alfred and Franziska (Dittlinger) Liebscher. He passed peacefully on Sunday, October 20th.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Carl will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport
Among survivors are his wife, Mary Agnes, Davenport; seven children; and sisters Maria Liebscher and Sister Loretta Liebscher, both of San Antonio, TX.
Memorials may be made to the Robert A. Liebscher Memorial Scholarship Fund at the University of Notre Dame, the Wendell Foster Home in Owensboro, KY (a facility that empowers people with disabilities and was home to Carl’s son, Robert, for 18 years), or Sacred Heart Cathedral.
To view the complete obituary visit www.hmdfuneralhome.com
