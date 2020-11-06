Guadalupe Garcia of New Braunfels passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020. Pending services entrusted to Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- New Braunfels man charged with intoxication manslaughter in death of Olmos woman
- San Antonio-New Braunfels area home sales, prices jump
- New Braunfels High School teacher dies amid complaint, investigation
- President cheers, FBI investigating after Trump supporters surround Biden campaign bus through New Braunfels
- Man accused of driving drunk in deadly car crash
- Police: Teacher under investigation for inappropriate relationship with student took his own life
- Karen Lynette Young
- SH 46 snarled for hours after semi spills fuel on road
- Tech issues delay local returns, drop races from ballots
- Comal County voters set turnout record
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented