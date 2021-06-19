Larry Hoffmann, age 73, of Marion, TX, passed away, Thurs., 6-10-2021 at Hays Nursing & Rehab Ctr. in San Marcos, TX. Larry was born on 6-30-1947 in Seguin, TX to Hanno & Olivia (Behring) Hoffmann. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Kathryn Ann (Cherry) Hoffmann. He was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the US Army. After Larry returned home from the service, he rented a mobile home from the Cherry family, met Katie & they married in 1971. He worked as a maintenance technician for Rainbow Bakery on their machinery. He also worked in San Antonio, TX as a maintenance technician for apartment complexes. He & Katie loved to travel across the US, swim at the State Parks & particularly the Comal River. They also enjoyed searching for treasures at Flea Markets & Thrift Shops. Larry is survived by his brother, Michael Hoffmann (Karen) of Boerne, TX; sisters, Barbara Hancock & Claudia Brandenburg of NB, TX. He is also survived by brother-in-laws, Sam (Joanne), Mike (Janet), & Pat (Ilene) Cherry along with numerous nieces & nephews.
Graveside & Military Services will be held at 10:00 AM, Sat., 6-26-2021 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park at their Pavilion. Memorial contributions may be given to the NB Humane Society, 3353 Morningside Dr., NB, TX, 78132.
