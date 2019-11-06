Bob Lloyd (Lieutenant Colonel, US Army, Ret) went to be with the Lord on-----
Bob was born on June 13, 1940 in Baytown, Texas.
Bob received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M and his Masters from Webster University. Upon graduation from Texas A&M, he entered the U.S. Army as a commissioned officer in the Medical Service Corps. He worked for the government for 40 years in both the Army and in DOD Civil Service. In addition to various Army assignments in the United States, he served in Vietnam and Europe. As a DOD Civil Service employee, he was the Health Care Administrator for the Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Health Policy and Clinical Services, Headquarters, U.S. Army Medical Command, Fort Sam Houston, Texas.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Ann, who was the love of his life and best friend. He is survived by his son, John Lloyd; daughter, Mandy Broyles and her husband, Les; and granddaughter, Katherine Broyles.
Bob was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no formal services.
