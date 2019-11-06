Bob Lloyd (Lieutenant ColonelUS ArmyRet) went to be with the Lord on----- 

Bob was born on June 131940 in BaytownTexas.

Bob received his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M and his Masters from Webster  University. Upon graduation from Texas A&Mhe entered the U.S. Army as a commissioned officer in the Medical Service Corps. He worked for the government for 40 years in both the Army and in DOD Civil Service. In addition to various Army assignments in the United Stateshe served in Vietnam and Europe. As a DOD Civil Service employee, he was the Health Care Administrator for the Office of the Assistant Chief of Staff for Health Policy and Clinical ServicesHeadquartersU.S. Army Medical Command, Fort Sam HoustonTexas. 

Bob was preceded in death by his wifeAnnwho was the love of his life and best friendHe is survived by his son, John LloyddaughterMandy Broyles and her husbandLesand granddaughterKatherine Broyles. 

Bob was a devoted husbandfatherand grandfather. In accordance with his wishesthere will be no formal services.

