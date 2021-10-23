Katherine Ann Grunwald (Brotze) passed away peacefully on October 13, 2021 at the age of 52 after a courageous eight-year battle with cancer.
Katherine was born May 12, 1969 and was a lifelong resident of New Braunfels, Texas. Growing up she participated in Kinder Choir, regularly attended Hermann Son’s camp and was a competitive swimmer. Katherine graduated from New Braunfels Canyon High School in 1987 and received a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Southwest Texas State University May of 1994. She proudly worked as a Probation Officer for Bexar County Community Supervision and Corrections Department for 25 years, recently retiring September 30, 2021. She also worked hard helping her parents run several businesses in the New Braunfels area and was a lifelong member of Hermann Sons Association.
Katherine loved the water and took every opportunity to go on cruises and vacation in Florida. Her pastime was often spent with friends and family at the family cabin on the Guadalupe River. She adored and raised Mastiffs for over 20 years, treating them like they were her children. Katherine was known for her kind heart and thoughtful gestures. She had the ability to make everyone feel special by never forgetting a birthday or anniversary, earning the nickname of the “Birthday Fairy” by her friends and co-workers. Always smiling, she had the ability to light up a room and bring people together.
Those left to cherish her memory are, her loving husband, Scott Grunwald; her daughters Heidi Schumacher (Cary) and Sage Grunwald; parents, Leroy and Hannelore Brotze; brothers, Michael Brotze (Sandra) and John Brotze (Andrea); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Visitation will be at Doeppenschmidt Funeral home in New Braunfels, Texas on November 2, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary service immediately following. Burial services for the immediate family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Katherine’s name to the Susan G. Komen, Race for the Cure Foundation or a charity of your choice.
