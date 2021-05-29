Elizabeth M. Deegan-Rojo, age 73, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 21, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. She was born on June 20, 1947 in San Antonio, Texas to Solomon and Elodia Muro. Elizabeth graduated from Usuline Academy and Our Lady of the Lake University. She majored in Social Work and pursued a lifetime of helping and teaching others. Elizabeth was married to Robert G. Deegan in 1971, and together they had two sons: Robert C. Deegan and Forrest J. Deegan. Robert G. Deegan passed away in 1996. In 2002, Elizabeth married Daniel Rojo of New Braunfels. Daniel Rojo passed away in 2016. She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved sisters. Elizabeth is survived by her sons, her grandchildren: Jonah, Isaac, Adleigh, Sutton, and Merrick; her brothers: Solomon, Richard, and Steven Muro; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Porter Loring Mortuary on McCullough.
MEMORIAL, THURSDAY, JUNE 3, 2021 7:00 PM, PORTER LORING MORTUARY, 1101 MCCULLOUGH AVE, 78212. MASS OF THE RESURRECTION, FRIDAY, JUNE 4, 2021, 8:30 AM ST. LUKE’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4603 MANITOU DR, 78228.
Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marian. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
