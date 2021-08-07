Nancy Kate Parker Krueger, 89, devoted daughter, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother died in New Braunfels, Texas on August 4, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jack Arlon Krueger; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Vance Parker (Tom and Nan); her sister Judith Parker Klemme, her brother Robert Vance “Bob” Parker; and nephew Robert Vance “Bobby” Klemme.
Nancy is survived by her three daughters and son-in-law; Kathy Fountain Boss and Nanette Fountain King and her husband Brit Wayne King of New Braunfels, Texas and Lisa Louise Fountain of Rhinebeck, New York. Her four grandchildren; Kathryn Kelly Boss Shields and husband James Hamilton Sheilds; Willard Irwin Boss, III and wife Kathryn Porter Boss all of Houston, Texas. Brit Weston King of Dallas and Parker Hamilton King of New Braunfels, Texas. Finally, she was most proud to be a great grandmother to Eloise Kathryn Shields (4) and Margaret James Shields (1) of Houston, Texas.
Nancy Kate Parker was born in Nacodoches, Texas in the home of her godmother “Mother Kate” Rushing. Her parents were Tom and Nan Parker who raised her in Hemphill, Texas where the family has lived for several generation. She was brought up in the piney woods of east Texas with the love of close family and friends, The First United Methodist Church of Hemphill and Neiman Marcus.
She earned her high school diploma from The Hockaday School in Dallas where she would form lifelong friendships and stay active as an alumnae. Afterward she pursued a degree in education from Stephen F. Austin in Nacodoches, Texas and the University of Texas at Austin, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and remained active as an alumnae. She enjoyed being a princess in the Tyler Rose Festival. She met her first husband and father of her three girls, Lee S. Fountain, Jr. at the University of Texas. They married in 1952 and moved to San Antonio, Texas. She was an active member at St. David’s Episcopal Church. Nancy taught Sunday school as well as pre-K for twelve years at St. David’s Church School. She later enjoyed a job as a receptionist for the law firm of Cox, Smith. She also volunteered extensively during these years for her daughter’s schools – Lamar Elementary School, Garner Junior High School and MacArthur High School.
In 1971, she met Jack Krueger from New Braunfels, Texas. They married on June 28, 1973 relocating the family to New Braunfels, where she lived for the rest of her life. Two of her daughters attended school there where she actively volunteered. She served the New Braunfels community in many capacities: Republican Women, ZTA Alumnae, 1st President, The Daughters of the American Revolution, Gay Forties and Bible Study Fellowship where she held positions of Regent and Secretary. She and her husband Jack enjoyed the Sananfels Club, the Soiree Club and the Allegro Dance Club.. She became very educated about New Braunfels history and embraced the community with her whole heart. To contribute to the community’s tradition of heritage, she became involved in the effort to restore the Brauntex theatre, volunteered and contributed to the Sophienburg Museum as well as the Museum of Handmade Furniture. Her church, Christ Presbyterian Church on Common Street, held a deeply special place in her heart.
Nancy and Jack made many wonderful memories traveling the world, sailing at Canyon Lake Yacht Club, dining with friends and family at the Ski Lodge, and spending time at their home in Ruidoso, New Mexico. Most especially though, they enjoyed entertaining and being at their home on Krueger Circle 1 Ranch in New Braunfels, Texas. Jack and Nancy’s restoration of the home won an historical award from the San Antonio Conservation Society in 1981. Nancy held Bridge Club there and played Spite and Malice with her grandchildren. They hunted Easter eggs together and raised barn kittens. She hosted family reunions and a wedding…a favorite holiday festivity was the annual Krueger Christmas Party – a pot luck gathering of all the Krueger relatives young and old – to celebrate the holiday.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:30am at Christ Presbyterian Church – 1620 E Common Street in New Braunfels, Texas with Pastor Berdj Tchilingarian officiating.
We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Komfort Haus and Hope Hospice for their loving care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, memorials can made to Christ Presbyterian Church on Common Street, The Sophienburg Museum and The Museum of Handmade Furniture, New Braunfels, Texas.
