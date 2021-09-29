Carol Ann “Sunshine” (Foster) Wertheim, life-long resident of the Seguin area, beloved wife, mother, daughter, and friend passed away on September 9, 2021, surrounded by family. She was born on July 31, 1970, to Charles and Donna Foster.
Carol was raised in the area surrounding Geronimo, Texas, along with her sister, Teresa (Teri) and her brother, Charles (Chuck). She attended the Navarro schools from kindergarten until her graduation in 1988. While at school, she loved being involved in activities such as sports and One Act Play, but she especially enjoyed being involved in Band. Many happy memories were made on band trips and at football games. She led the band as drum major for her junior and senior years of school and carried her passion for band and music into her time at Southwest Texas State University (Texas State University) as part of their marching band as well. With a generous heart, Carol found herself drawn to the nursing field and so put herself through the Victoria Nursing School, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1995.
On October 8, 1999, Carol had a first date with her future husband, Kurt Wertheim. They were married on October 28, 2001, and in 2002 they welcomed their son, Daniel Edward, into the world making their family complete. Carol was a devoted wife and mother who loved to travel, but her favorite locations were the coast and Colorado. Possessed of a sharp wit, Carol loved to laugh and treasured her time with her family and friends. After the unexpected passing of Kurt, Carol elected to stop nursing and devoted herself to the raising and schooling of their son. This time was precious to her, and she cherished every moment. Although no longer in the nursing profession, family and friends continued to turn to her when in need, appreciating her steadfast advice and considerable knowledge in the field.
Carol loved adventures, whether it was whitewater rafting, dancing, going to concerts and musicals, gambling, or exploring, but some of her fondest memories came from playing card/board games with her family and friends. Many days and long nights were spent in the family homes, laughing (snorting), challenging games moves, discussing both world and family concerns and yes, laughing. Carol could always bring laughter to everyone around her. She had a presence that would light up the room and bring joy to all around her. Her support and care of family and friends spoke to her generous and loving nature. She gave of herself and only wanted love in return. Her spirit, her love, her gentleness, and above all, her laughter, will be missed by all.
She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Foster Sr. (1940-1999), her brother, Charles Foster, Jr. (1964-1994), and husband, Kurt Wertheim (1961-2013).
Carol is survived by her son, Daniel Wertheim; mother, Donna Foster; her sister, Teri Foster; nephews, Charles Foster III and Richard Cobb; niece, Valerie Cobb Wischer (Ryan); two great-nieces and two great-nephews along with numerous family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at the San Geronimo Cemetery on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.
