Trace Walker Dodd, 10, gained his Angel’s Wings on December 17, 2020.
Trace was born September 3, 2010 in San Antonio, TX and from that moment on our family was Blessed with our very own personal ray of sunshine. He shined so bright as he grew older it was so contagious and Trace could not help but share it with anyone he crossed paths with. His infectious smile and unforgettable laugh made this world a much better place.
Trace was “All In” from day one living his best life possible. As a baby, he was always intrigued by all the big construction trucks and machinery. As Trace grew older he found a love for sports. He enjoyed soccer, football, and baseball, but his all-time favorite sport was basketball. His favorite team was the Golden State Warriors which is fitting because his MVP was Stephen Curry #30. Trace’s dream was to design sneakers for pro athletes, and he had his logo perfected and ready to make his dream come true. Trace also had a great deal of love for Kobe Bryant, so we know he is up in Heaven playing basketball with some of the greatest while all wearing his latest sneaker design. His love of sports is one of many things that bonded his dad, Mack and him. Every evening they were either enjoying a game of basketball in the driveway or kicking the soccer ball around in their backyard. His most favorite person in the world was his big sister Ally. They had an unbreakable bond from day one that only grew stronger as they grew older side by side. He loved spending time with his sissy whether it was watching TV, making Tik Tok videos, or listening, singing, and dancing to music. Trace never met a stranger and enjoyed his school days with all his friends. He considered himself the class clown, the jokester and his daily goal was bringing joy to all hearts and bringing smiles to all faces. Trace stayed true to his loving heart and was so energetic, powerful, and enthusiastic, but his motivation and determination defined him best. A true lover of style, you never found him without wearing his favorite Under Armor shirts, basketball shorts, bright tennis shoes, and hair styled.
Trace’s charismatic smile gave others a reason to smile and the bright, brilliant light that he shined on those around him remains forever and always.
He is preceded in death by grandparents Bobby Joel Dodd Sr., Margie Ruth Dodd (Vanhuss), and Buster Brumfield. He is survived by his father, Mack Dodd and sister, Ally Dodd. Grandma Connie Brumfield, Aunt Shea Shea and Uncle Jeff, Aunt Lay Lay and Uncle Scotty, Uncle Bobby and Rhonda Dodd, Jr., Uncle Johnny and Dawna Dodd, and Aunt Pat (Dodd) and Bill Krause. Trace is also survived by many, many more loving family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Trace on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Oakwood Church in New Braunfels, TX. The family will accept visitors from 3pm-4pm and the services will be held from 4pm-5pm. The family will be wearing Trace’s favorite colors blue and yellow. They ask that you join in the Golden State Warriors spirit, but it is not required. The entire family wants to continue to share their appreciation for all the love, support, and prayers lifting them up during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to continue to donate to Mack and Ally’s Go Fund Me Page.
Commented