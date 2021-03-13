Sylvia (Hubertus) Erben, of New Braunfels passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the age of 89. She was born in Comal County to Joachim and Leonora (Fey) Hubertus on November 2, 1931. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Milton Erben; granddaughter, Lindsey Rae Jackson; great-grandson, Annon Drew Snider; 3 brothers, and 1 infant sister.
She is survived by 7 children, Donna Durst (Bobby), Linda Snider (Larry), Phillip Erben (Sharon), Nancy Jackson (Dean), Jeffery Erben (Judy), Glen Erben (Michelle) and Willie Erben; 16 grandchildren, Robyn Eckhardt (Darren), Coy Snider (Michelle), Aaron Snider (Jaymie), Drew Snider (Dianna), Lacey Jackson, Whitney Jackson (Cole Salyer), Robert Jackson (Veronica), Kenneth Erben, Kelly Hasse (Theo), Kevin Erben (Maggie), Karl Erben (Cicily), Sharon Doring (Nathan), Erica Brucks (Andrew), Jessica Jentsch (Robert), Warren Erben, Rilie Erben Cantu (Tyler), and Erin Erben; step-grandchildren, Jamin Trice (Jennifer) and George Trice (Jennifer); 33 great-grandchildren, Case, Madyson, Kirra, Blake, Jaylie, Amryn, Jensen, Chloe, London, Wyatt, Katy, Brendan, Alexandria, Roslyn, Benjamin, Nora, Henry, Elina, James, Jordyn, Aly, Jeep, Lyla, Charlie, Emma, Braden, Brooklyn, Katy, Taiya, Tanner, Noah, Lillian, and Bray. Sylvia is also survived by siblings, Dorothy Moose and Monsignor Albert Hubertus, and sister-in-law, Lorine Wenzel (Anthony).
Sylvia was a faithful member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and a proud member of St. Ann’s Christian Mother’s Altar Society.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 15, 2021 from 5-8:00 pm with Rosary at 6:30 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10:00 am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann’s Christian Mother’s Altar Society, Hope Hospice, or a charity of one’s choice.
Commented