Montie M. Druebert was born to Alfred & Frances (Kirmse) Kalich on March 19, 1944 in San Angelo, Texas. She passed from this life on February 28, 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 76. She is survived by her children: son, Jason Druebert and his partner, Sarah Lockhart of Ft. Payne, Alabama and daughter, Casey Allen and her husband Marc Allen of New Braunfels. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Christian Druebert, Martin Allen, Caden Allen and Mollie Allen. A Private Family Memorial Service will be held.
