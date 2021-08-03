Kevin N. Ramos, 25, New Braunfels, Texas passed away on July 26, 2021 in Yoakum Community Hospital in Yoakum, Texas. He was born to Natalio Ramos and Enriqueta Delgado in New Braunfels, Texas on July 19, 1996.
He is survived by his wife, the of his life, Michelle Estrada; daughter, Aleeah Elizabeth Ramos; sons, Ares Michael Ramos and Silas Ashton Ramos; parents, Natalio Ramos and Enriqueta Delgado; sister, Darlene Garza and husband Steve; brother, Samuel Philip Delgado and wife Michelle; Justin Caleb Delgado and wife Sarah; sister, Rhianna Nicole Juarez; sister, Olga Sandoval; brother, Ruben Ramos; brother, Adrian E. Ramos; sister, Natalya G. Ramos; sister, Thalia G. Ramos; sister, Lisa O. Ramos. He was preceded in death by maternal grand parents, Delia Gallegos and Fortunato Morales, Jr.; Maternal Great Grandmother, Irene Gonzales Reyes; Paternal Grandparents, Ofelia Ramos; brother, Peter Torres.
Public visitation will begin at 6:00 PM, August 2, 2021 at Zoeller Funeral Home with a Prayer Service to begin at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Redemptive Grace Church with Pastor Steve Garza officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
