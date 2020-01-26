Mary Ann (Brown) Thompson passed away on January 24, 2020 at 97 years old. Born January 1, 1923 in Fort Gibson, Oklahoma to her father, Louis William Brown and mother, Maude Kathleen (Hanks) Brown, both deceased. Mary Ann grew up in a Christian home in Oklahoma with 5 brothers and sisters, all deceased, Kathleen Norris, Cora Isabelle, Louis William, Carol Ruth and Charles Robert. Having Cherokee Indian blood was something Mary Ann was very proud of and passed this on to her children.
Mary Ann attended Central High School in Tulsa Oklahoma, the University of Tulsa, University of Houston and Oklahoma State. Mary Ann married the love of her life, Paul (Hank) Henry Thompson, Jr. on October 25, 1941 and remained happily married over 61 years before Hank’s passing in 2003.
Mary Ann and Hank had 6 children during their marriage. Paula Kay Wolf, deceased, (John), Julie Sue Antosh (Tom), Kathleen Thompson, deceased, Barbara Ann Jaster (Tim), Mary Ann Rhodes (Marc) and Paul Henry Thompson III.
Mary Ann was blessed with many grand-children: Suzanne Tamas (Paul), Julie Wolf, Gibby Wolf (Missy), Merrily Piepho (Robert), Doug McCool, Jr. (deceased), Candy Christianson (Paul), Christian Pelfrey, Gary Pelfrey (Kat), Brook Singh (Gopal), Amber Riedel (Brandon), Jeff (JJ) Henry, Jr. (Ashley), Paul Thompson, Hayden Thompson, Audrey Thompson, and 34 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson, Cyrus.
As a young woman, Mary Ann had a long, successful, career in real estate, in Dallas. During her career she became a nationally recognized motivational speaker & instructor through the Women’s Council of Realtors (WCR). She launched her “Psychology of Sales” program that became a staple at national conventions. Mary Ann was a strong advocate for women’s rights and Chaired the Dallas WCR “Make America Better” which was recognized for pushing for easier access for those with handicaps.
Some of her accomplishments include: President of the Women’s Council of Realtors (WCR) Dallas & Collin County Chapters, WCR State Treasurer, State Governor, Regional Vice President, “Woman of the Year”, Dallas Board of Realtors “Realtor of the Year”, recipient of the “Jade” award, editorialist for the Texas REALTOR Magazine and President of the Dallas Health & Science Museum Guild.
After retiring, Hank and Mary Ann moved to New Braunfels where they both became very involved in the community. NB Presbyterian Church, NB Quilt Guild, The Conservation & Heritage Society, DRT, New Braunfels Garden Club – Past President. Mary Ann & Hank also loved antiques and had an antique booth at Palace Heights. In her spare time, she became a master quilter and for many years produced the most beautiful hand-stitched quilts that won many awards.
A one-hour Visitation with family receiving friends will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 followed by a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 AM at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas. A Private Family Interment will follow.
The family would like to thank Eden Hill and Hope Hospice for their services.
