Henry Dean Martin, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 2. He was born on February 13, 2018 in San Marcos, Texas to his loving parents Edward and Brooke Martin.
Henry was well loved by all those that came in contact with him. Not shy to talk to anyone passing by and instantly melt their hearts. He brought a light and spirit wherever he went. He was sweet, inquisitive and filled with joy. In such a short amount of time, he left an indelible mark on all that were fortunate enough to know him.
Henry was welcomed home by his mother, Brooke, who passed away in March of this year. Survivors include his father, Edward Martin; and his siblings, Rory and Spencer.
A Memorial Service in honor of Brooke and Henry will be held at 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1142 FM 1103 in Cibolo on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
