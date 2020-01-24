Irene I Kraft Jan 24, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Funeral arrangements are pending at Zoeller Funeral home for Irene I Kraft of New Braunfels. She passed away Wednesday January 22, 2020 at the age of 95. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOne woman dead, another arrested in stabbing deathCity to uncover time capsule buried in 70sDeath penalty case would be first for Guadalupe CountyNB grad becomes finalist in Walt Disney Imagineering competitionNew Braunfels turns 25 — part twoRestaurant’s Walnut and I-35 location closing for renovationsPatrick “Pat” Darden Mathis, DVMMario ChapaHaas earns 2019 Distinguished Young Leader AwardPolice investigating stabbing death Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedCassata’s column was off base (3)Middle class has benefited under Trump presidency (2)Downtown development sparks history worries (2)Today’s Democrats radically different (1)Death penalty case would be first for Guadalupe County (1)City to uncover time capsule buried in 70s (1)Council to again consider affordable housing ordinance (1)Three file for upcoming vacancies for mayor, city council seats (1)Taxpayers deserve better from the GBRA (1)Wilshire announces homes in Legend Point (1)
