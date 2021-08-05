Ronald E Mumme was born Oct 21, 1943, and passed into Jesus’ arms Aug. 2, 2021, at his home in New Braunfels; surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Emil A. Mumme, Anna Mae (Rihn) Mumme and his sister Valerie Ann Mumme. He is survived by his wife, Earline Ball Mumme, New Braunfels, brother Frank A. Mumme of Elmendorf and Roger D. and Patty Mumme of San Antonio.
Children, Ronald Albert Mumme and his wife Carla Baker Mumme of Lytle, Robert Mumme, Von Ormy, Bernadette Miles, La Coste, Richard Mumme and wife Loretta Lynn Mumme, Atascosa, Yvonne and Dennis Evans, and Scott and Julie White, Dalhart, Texas.
Grandchildren: Matthew T. Mumme, San Antonio; Michael A. Mumme, Kerrville; Landa Dearing, Newark, Ohio; Nathaniel Miles, La Coste; Shauna Miles, La Coste; Ashley Mumme, Von Ormy, Karen and Ryan Oncken, Jared Evans, Derek Evans, Elizabeth White, Dalhart; Bryan McCauley, Dalhart.
Great Grandchildren: Jeffery Oncken and Collin Oncken
Viewing will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 10:00am at Lytle First Baptist Church, 18627 N. Prairie Street, Lytle, TX, with services beginning at 11:00am. Interment to follow at Lytle Community Cemetery on N. Benton St. For those in attendance MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED. Services will be posted on Facebook.
