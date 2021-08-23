March 28, 1935 – August 7, 2021
Danna Pauline Welch Pope, 86, graduated to her heavenly home on Saturday August 7, 2021 after a short illness.
Danna was the youngest of three daughters born to Paul Lawrence Welch and Veva Lee Nichols Welch. She was born on March 28, 1935 in O’Donnell, Texas and passed away peacefully at Memorial Herman Hospital in Katy, Texas. She married the love of her life, Harold Pope, on November 2, 1951 that started a lifetime of adventures. Danna followed Harold in his work from several cities in Texas and even one in Kansas City, Missouri, but ultimately settled in New Braunfels, Texas in 1973 when they opened the Sonic Drive-In there.
Danna and Harold were involved deeply in First Baptist Church there and Danna was known to share her faith wherever she went. She always said she first met God when she was three years old when her mom told her “The skies are so clear you can almost see God.” She responded by looking up and waving her little hands saying “hello God!” From then on, she had a deep sense of spiritual awareness ultimately following God and committing her life to Christ at a young age. Danna had a deep faith and spent many years as a pianist at her churches. She and Harold were founding members of Second Baptist Church of Huntsville where she was their first pianist. Wherever they moved she used her incredible playing talent when the church needed it.
Danna raised her children in the Christian faith and her single desire in life was to make certain all her family followed in the Christian faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband in 2008, her sister, Celia Haberle, and a son, David Harold Pope in 2007.
She is survived by her sister, Cynthia Pope of El Campo, Texas, four children, Wayne Howard (Dianne) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Kenny Pope (Brenda) of Cypress, Texas, Kathy Brooks (Jerry) of Mineola, Texas, and Laura Amstutz (David) of Katy, Texas. She is also survived by 27 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan Purse or First Baptist Church in New Braunfels.
A public viewing and visitation for Danna will be held Friday, August 27, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. A graveside service will occur Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX Hwy 46, New Braunfels, Texas 78130. Please visit her website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/10319465 to leave your memories and condolences for the family.
