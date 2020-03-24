Rufus Nelson McCord, known to friends and family as Nelson, a resident of New Braunfels, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the age of 88. Nelson was an eight-year resident of the Rio Terra Senior Living community and will be missed by all those who knew him. Nelson cherished family and his friendships that he developed throughout his life and left a legacy of relationships impacted by his kind and loving nature. Nelson was born on January 23, 1932 in Bellevue, Texas to the late Neal and Dora McCord. Married on August 1, 1953 to the late Anna Lyne, Nelson and Anna had three children, Jim, Carol and Tom who were with him when he went to be with the Lord. When Nelson retired from the natural gas industry, he and Anna moved to New Braunfels and began a new chapter in their lives. Nelson became a Real Estate agent, volunteered at his church, New Braunfels Presbyterian, became involved with the Lions Club, elementary tutoring and testing and working with the New Braunfels Visitor Center on a regular basis. Nelson attended the Naval Academy and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Chemical Engineering degree in 1958. Nelson loved cars, travel, good food and enjoyed the many restaurants that New Braunfels offered. Nelson is survived by his son Jim and his family, Carol and her family and Tom and his family. His sisters, Mary, Ernestine and Mae and brother Howard preceded Nelson in death and he is survived by brothers Jon and Paul and their families. Because of COVID-19, a memorial service will be scheduled in the future when family and friends can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to New Braunfels Presbyterian Church.
