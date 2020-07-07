On June 28 at 2:51pm, Othmar Edmund Edward Wehe soul left his mortal body. There wasn’t a kinder or gentler man in existence. Othmar left behind his beloved wife of 44 years, his children, daughter Joanie (Laurel), son Jonthan and his wife Kiristen (Fenton, MO) and his daughter Sarah (Laurel). In addition , he left behind two beautiful grandchildren, Phoenix Ashton and Kailey Alane.
A more gracious or generous man would be hard to find. He always took the time to help others and seemed surprised when they’d try to thank him. Othmar saw the good in everyone. He will be missed.
