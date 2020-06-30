Juan V. Luna, Sr. passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home in New Braunfels, Texas. He was born December 27, 1945, in Guadalupe County, Texas to Jesus Luna Sr. and Valentina Valdez Luna.
He was a graduate of New Braunfels High School Class of 1965. He married Consuelo Gonzales on September 30, 1967, in New Braunfels. He retired from Coleman after 15 years of service. He loved fishing and going to Corpus Christi with his family; and he enjoyed diving at the Comal River.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Robert Luna and Santos Luna, grandson Robert Tavira and granddaughter Alexis N. Tavira.
He will be remembered by his wife of 53 years, Consuelo Gonzales Luna, sons Juan Luna Jr. and Johnny Jo Luna (Dana), daughters Mary Lyn Luna and Jo Ann L. Villarreal (Johnny), brothers Pedro Luna, David Luna, Carlos Luna, Joe Luna and Jesse Luna, Jr., sisters Manuela Satterfield, Gloria Luna, Mary L. Perez and Maricella Luna, grandchildren Joshua Tavira, Kevin Tavira, Juan Luna III, Elaine Segovia, Johnny Jo Luna, Jr., Kyla Luna, Mayli Luna, Landon Ryan Luna and Liam Luna, great-grandchildren Kalliope Tavira and Catalina Segovia, as well as many extended family members.
Visitation will be held at Pennington Funeral Home Wednesday, July 1, 2020, 4:00-9:00PM, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00PM.
A private Mass for family only will be held at Holy Family Church in New Braunfels on Thursday, July 2 ,2020. Burial will follow at 12:00PM at Holy Cross Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. Please note that all are asked to wear a face mask at the visitation, the funeral mass and the burial.
Serving as pallbearers will be Joe Luna, David Luna, Jesse Luna, Michael Huff, Rodolfo Valdez, and Felipe Ramirez.
The family wishes to thank Companion Hospice for their care and support given to Mr. Luna.
Arrangements under the care and guidance of Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas. www.penningtonfuneralhome.com, 512-353-4311.
