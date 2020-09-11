Kenneth Lee Gain entered this world on April 1, 1950, in Springfield, MO, and departed this life for his heavenly home on August 22, 2020 in New Braunfels, TX, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Virgie Gain. He was a longtime resident of Arlington, TX and had retired and moved to New Braunfels one year ago. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carla Gain; son Christopher (Kerry) Gain of New Braunfels, TX, and daughter Janna (Alisha) Gain of Forney, TX; grandchildren Kendall and Connor Gain of New Braunfels and Graciela Meza of Forney.
Ken was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who served in the US Navy and earned his degree from the University of Texas at Arlington. He worked in manufacturing accounting culminating with service as a CFO for several companies.
He devoted his life to his family, always supporting them in all they did. Later, as the kids grew up and left the nest, he and Carla enjoyed riding Harleys with the Longhorn H.O.G. Chapter on short rides but, most of all, on multi day trips, many that he planned and led as a Road Captain. The Natchez Trace, Big Bend, and New Mexico/Colorado rides were some highlights. Later he decided he wanted to try boating so he found a Sea Ray cruiser and enjoyed serving as captain of his ship at Joe Pool Lake and, later, Canyon Lake. The family enjoyed lake life and continues to do so.
Ken had a quiet but strong faith, served as a deacon, and was an excellent Bible teacher, leading many classes in growing and serving together as he was able to find unique ways to communicate truths and applications from the Word. It was his faith that sustained him as he bravely fought through a devastating illness with courage and peace in his heart. His greatest desire was that we will all join him in heaven where he is now whole again.
A private memorial service will take place on Monday, September 14, 2020 at DFW National Cemetery in Grand Prairie, TX with James Walker presiding. A celebration of life will follow at 3:30 at the home of Janna and Alisha Gain in Forney. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Watchman Fellowship, Mercy Chefs, Samaritan’s Purse, or a preferred charity.
