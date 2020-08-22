Lance Corporal Guillermo Sammuel Carrizales Perez

Lance Corporal Guillermo “Willie” Sammuel Carrizales Perez died at the age of 19 in La Jolla, California on July 30, 2020. Willie was born to Romelia Escobedo and Faustino T. Perez, Jr. on November 27, 2000 in San Antonio, Texas.
Guillermo, also known as Willie, was a kid who once you met, you could never forget. When he was young in Kingsville, Texas, one would say he was loud, adventurous, hyper, and dirty but that was him. He spent the majority of his childhood outside, avoiding the shower, and always being a kid full of life. It seemed as if he never ran out of energy. Willie could find any stick outside and chase you with it with continuous laughter in attempt to hit you. Forever fighting with his siblings, especially his brother, we all knew and now cherish the tough love! Others would say he was caring, optimistic, a helper, and a loving person- which are also true. With him being the youngest, he still did a lot for his family and loved ones. He loved learning new things and showing off all of the things he had learned. He always offered a helping hand or helped without being asked. He grew up to become a genuine and good person.
He enjoyed his teenage years. He loved to play his game till all hours of the night, only leaving his room for Whataburger - living the life. Willie worked at Schlotzsky’s for 3.5 years with his best friends Juan Viscarra, Miranda Garcia, Francisco Martinez, and Jorge Mandujano and he volunteered with the New Braunfels Noon Lions Club throughout his high school years. Finally, he graduated from New Braunfels High School, Class of 2019, and went straight into the Marines. One could never say Army or any branch other than the Marines, because you would get an earful from him telling you how disrespectful that was. He began his Marine Corps career as a Private First Class and had recently been promoted to Lance Corporal, where he received a certificate of Infantry Rifleman (0311) Course and a Sharp-Shooter Medal. Willie would randomly call his loved ones, it was sure to put a smile on their face, make you laugh and even cry. When he would visit his family, he would address Whataburger first. He would then take the time to go visit the entirety of his family- surprising his sisters and making it special for them. Not only did we lose a special person, we lost a loving son, brother, fiancé, cousin, nephew, and friend! He touched so many peoples hearts. He was literally one of a kind. If you didn’t know him, you truly did miss out in one of the good things in life! You will forever be missed, Willie. We all love you more than you know- always and forever!
Willie was preceded in death by his grandfathers Castulo I. Carrizales and Faustino S. Perez Sr. and niece Alizé Medelez. He is survived by his parents, Romelia and Jose Escobedo and Faustino T. Jr. and Erika Perez; fiancé, Monika Mendoza and parents Mr. Horacio and Mrs. Veronica Mendoza; grandmothers, Dora S. Carrizales, Grace Torres, sisters, Saummie Medelez, and Bobbie Medelez; brother Michael C. Perez. His step family includes, April Jimenez, Amy Elizondo, Yesenia Elizondo, Maddison Elizondo, Veronica and Anwar Anderson, Monica and Gerardo Garza, Erica and Ricardo Rodriguez, Joey and Mayra Escobedo as well as 18 nieces and nephews, and 2 great-nieces.
The public is welcome to stop by Zoeller Funeral Home 8 am until 5 pm every day through Wednesday, August 26, 2020 to sign the guest book and pay their respects. Visitation will continue until 9:00 pm on Wednesday at Zoeller Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:30 am at Tree of Life Church 5513 IH35N, New Braunfels, Texas. Burial will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery following the service. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only the family will be allowed into the gate at Ft. Sam Houston. Visit his website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9298590 for updates as well as to leave memories and condolences for the family.
