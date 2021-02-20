Norma L. Golike

On the evening of February 10, 2021, Norma went to be with her Lord and Savior while family shared those last moments surrounding her with love and prayers. Norma had shared the last loving moments with her husband Fred just a few short weeks before. Her physical heart may have become too weak to sustain life, but her loving heart will be with her family and friends forever.Norma Carlson was was born on a farm near Mulvane, Kansas on February 28, 1935. Her family later moved to Wichita, Kansas where she grew up the youngest of five. The Carlson’s were a close knit family throughout their lives. Norma graduated from East High School in Wichita. Norma became an executive secretary at Cessna Aircraft where she met Fred Golike, also a Cessna employee. They married in 1958 and raised three children, living in Kansas, Minnesota and Arizona. During their retirement years, Norma and Fred enjoyed extended road trips around the U.S., sea cruises and trips to Europe and Russia with friends. They moved to New Braunfels, Texas in 2005. The church family at New Braunfels Christian Church was a big part of her life and she was very active there.We will always remember our Mom, Grandma (Gma), and great Gma with so much love and fond memories. Family meant everything to her and she was always there for us to talk to, for encouragement and support. She loved to sit down and play games with any and all of us (as long as you didn’t cheat!) and had a great sense of humor - joking, teasing and laughing. Norma had lifelong friends as well as friends from the church, the gym and the neighborhood. She shared her love for God whenever she had the chance and was a great prayer warrior for anyone she knew in need. She will be missed by many.Norma was preceded in death by her husband Fred, her parents, sister and two brothers. Left to cherish her memory are daughters Debi Hougdahl (Doug) of Amery, Wisconsin and Liane Hayes (Jeff) of Austin, Texas, and son Marc Golike (Shannon) of Kalispell, Montana. Missing their “Gma” are grandchildren and great-grandchildren Josh (Jennifer) Friesen, Brooklyn; Eric (Becky) Miller, Jaxon, Nolan, Declan; Lauren (Mike) Munoz, London; Amy Miller; Kiel (Stephanie) Golike, Becca, Nate; and Reid (Pita) Golike; plus step-grandchildren and families of Morgan Pavalatos, Dustin, Brandon, and Jake Janesh. Her brother Charley Carlson, sister-in-law Judith Golike, as well as nieces and nephews will also remember her with love.The family would like to thank the staff of Hope Hospice for their very kind and special care of Norma.Because of Covid restrictions, a joint Celebration of Norma and Fred and their lives will be held later this year, when it is safe to gather. Memorials may be given to New Braunfels Christian Church or Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut, New Braunfels, TX in Norma’s name.
