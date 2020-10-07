Winnie Irene Allen, 69, of New Braunfels, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in New Braunfels. Born on March 18, 1951 in Pleasanton, TX, she was the daughter of the late Wilson Winn and Vernell Erwin Winn. Irene is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, John “Tommy” Allen; daughter, Audrey Reed, and husband, Chris Reed, grandchildren, Logan & Tegan Reed, her sister LaRue Dobbins and husband Larry along with multiple nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Clara Nell Snyder and Barbara Sonnoborn, and one brother, William “Billy” Winn.
Irene was an obsessed quilter, an avid reader, a raving fan of her Texas A&M Aggies, and a proud Mamo who never missed a chance to brag about Logan and Tegan’s exploits.
A visitation will be held at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 12:00-1:00 PM with a service to follow at 1:00 PM. Interment will then take place at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The 100 Club of Comal County.To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries.
Commented