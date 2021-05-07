It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that our beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend Mary F Barker entered eternal rest on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the age of 77. Mary was born on November 25,1943 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Jack and Ruby Rhienhardt.
She is survived by her sons Robert Barker, wife Chisako, Dwayne Barker, Tommy Barker, brother, Ricky Rhienhardt, wife, Criss, grandchildren, Trevor, Travis, Audrey, Hiro, Dana, Adrian, Keanna and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Mary lived her final years in the Canyon Lake community. She had Family and friends around her. She enjoyed volunteering at Habitat for Safe Seniors and St. Francis by the Lake. She was always engaged with her son’s daily, Dwayne, Robert and Tommy. She regularly enjoyed the company of her brother Ricky and wife Criss. Mary Loved her animals and gardening. Her love of family, friends and Faith was the center of her celebration for life.
Marys Memorial service is scheduled for May 8th at 11 o’clock at St. Francis by the Lake. 121 Spring Mt. Dr. Canyon Lake, Texas 78133.
Commented