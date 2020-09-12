Harlen Frank Seidel passed away in New Braunfels, Texas in the comfort of his home on Thursday, September 10th, 2020 surrounded by family. Harlen was born July 29th, 1946 to Marvin and Robertha Seidel in Rosanky, Texas. Harlen moved to New Braunfels at the age of seven where he built a life and a family of his own. Harlen Seidel served actively in the United States Navy on U.S.S Meredith for two years starting in 1966, and later in 1968 moved to the Reserve for six years. Harlen worked as a carpenter for forty years building custom homes and furniture. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, caring for his lawn, playing cards, and could always be found building something new. Harlen is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Gilberte (Jill), as well as their three children Vanessa Myers, Travis Seidel and Nick Seidel, by his eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. Harlen is also survived by his two brothers, Larry Seidel and Douglas Seidel. Harlen is preceded in death by his mother and father, Marvin and Robertha Seidel, and his eldest brother Marvin Seidel Jr. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at Tree of Life Church located at 5513 IH-35 South, New Braunfels, TX.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Two hospitalized, infant unscathed in Canyon Lake plane crash
- Trump Train incident draws response from New Braunfels mayor
- New Braunfels Trump Train rallies in wake of social media criticism
- New Braunfels reopening its river parks
- Angelita “Angie” Morales
- Mary Helen Maldonado
- Reverend Francisco Amaya Llamaz
- Ruby Mae Elbel Neuse
- Comal County adds 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 45 new cases
- Maria M. Hernandez
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented