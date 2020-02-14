Deacon Ralph D. Brock, 74, of New Braunfels, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. Born on March 23, 1945, in Asheville, North Carolina, he was the son of the late James Melmuth Brock and Ruth Elinor Copeland Brock Jones.
Ralph proudly served in the United States Army, stationed in Vietnam. He retired after 46 years with Standard Casualty Co. in 2013. He served as Deacon at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church for 19 years: some of his favorite duties were baptisms, Quinceaneras, weddings, RCIA and serving the masses.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marcia G. Baldwin Brock. Children: Evelyn Brock, Matthew Brock and wife Beth Ane and Kathleen Slight. Grandchildren: Kaylee, Solana, Heather, Elizabeth, Ryan and William. Great-grandchildren: Ethan and Hadley. Sisters: Toni Rivers, Merri Jones and Jeri Danforth
A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Braunfels. A reception will follow immediately after Mass. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries.
