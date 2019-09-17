JoAnn Vento Hawthorne passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born October 6, 1931 in Houston, Texas to Joseph and Helen Vento. JoAnn grew up in the Heights and attended Regan High School. She accomplished many things in life by becoming a Master Gardner, a gourmet cook, an incredible quilter and made the front page of The Houston Chronicle when she made her first skydive as a young mother. JoAnn lived many years in Elkhart, Texas with her husband, Billy Charles, prior to his death, and loved the East Texas pine trees. Before moving to New Braunfels, she lived in Milan, Italy with her daughter Wendi and George and their children, traveling the country as much as she could. She loved to take vacations with her children and grandchildren because we always made sure she was treated like a Queen.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Helen Vento; her loving husband Billy Charles Hawthorne; son, Mark Foster; and brother, Jay Vento. She is survived by her little brother Anthony Vento; and 9 nieces and nephews. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Elizabeth, and her children, Sharon of Hockley, Tx.; Tony and wife Gail of Tulsa, Ok; Belinda and husband Ronnie of New Braunfels, John of Port Bolivar, Tx; and Wendi and husband George of New Braunfels. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren: Lyndsey, Todd, Stephanie, Terri, Dallas, Korri, Kellie, Kristen, Austin, Audrey, Avery, and Chrissy; 6 great grandchildren: Vyron, Shelby, Sydney, Coleman, Cameron, and Chance; and 5 great-great grandchildren: Kendall, Hailey, Lexi, Jax, and Walker, who came the same weekend she went to be with the Lord. She will be greatly missed, but know she is whole and healthy and watching our lives continue her legacy and love for life.
Funeral Services will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St. New Braunfels, Tx 78130.
