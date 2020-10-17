Noel Morales Gonzales, age 69 of Seguin passed away on October 13, 2020.
Noel was born on September 5, 1951 in Seguin, Texas to Herbert and Maria (Morales) Gonzales. He will be remembered as a longtime employee of Motorola and the Seguin Independent School District.
He is preceded in by his son Rene DeHoyos Gonzales, his parents, and brother, Robert Gonzales, and sister Diana Lugo and husband Albert. Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Susie DeHoyos Gonzales; daughter, Jessica Gonzales DeLany; granddaughters, Kelsey Noelle Guerrero and Robyn Renee DeLany; sisters, Olga Gonzales, Oralia Herrera and husband Rudy, Elia Soliz and husband David, and Denise Gonzales; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
A walk through line visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Tres Hewell Mortuary beginning at 12 p.m. followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Rudy Herrera officiating. Interment will follow in Santo Tomas Cemetery. You may also livestream the services at https://vimeo.com/event/379486. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing and face coverings must be worn at all locations. Serving as pallbearers will be Bobby Beutnagel, Tony Herrera, Armando Arambula, Sr., Reagan Scheel, Darrell Cowey, and Dustin Crawford.
