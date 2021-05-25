A Memorial Service for Doris Evelyn (Potschernick) Schreyer will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 2 PM at First Protestant Church of New Braunfels. A reception will follow at the church. Mrs. Schreyer died on December 27, 2020 at the age of 91. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to First Protestant Church of New Braunfels, 172 W Coll St, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
