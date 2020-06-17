Barbara Christine Parker Huntsman, 92, was born August 17, 1927 in Dialville, Texas to Oliver Byron Parker and Iva Lois Richards Parker, passed away on June 4, 2020. Mrs. Huntsman attended The University of Mary-Hardin Baylor where she studied nursing and later became a Registered Nurse. During her nursing career, she worked at several hospitals, in Texas and Louisiana, retiring in August of 1989 from McKenna Memorial Hospital, now Christus Santa Rosa, in various positions, primarily in obstetrics. Barbara also taught numerous nurses and doctors in the New Braunfels area. She often told stories of her career as a nurse. One of her adventures was about delivering a baby, in the parking lot at McKenna, outside of the Emergency Room, under the big tree, from the backseat of a car. Barbara or “Chris” as Doyle would call her, enjoyed crocheting, quilting and sewing, spent many hours creating pieces that she would mostly give to family and friends. In later years she loved listening to her “Talking Books”, especially about the Cherokee Indians and The Amish communities. She also had several favorite authors that kept her entertained.
She is survived by her daughter Dennice Doylene Barton of New Braunfels, TX; daughter Barbara and husband Gary Minks of Liberty, MO; son Bryce and wife Kim of New Braunfels, TX, grandchildren Sarah Zerangue, David Barton, Landon Minks, Brandon and Kenny Huntsman, great grandchildren, Deven Mayers, Austin, Shannon II, and Ava Lynn Zerangue, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Doyle, her oldest son Larry Huntsman, brothers Buddy Parker, Arnold Parker, Alfred Parker and Pasco Parker.
The family would like to thank Hope Hospice, especially Julie, Priscilla, Vanessa, Jennifer and Chaplain Phyllis. Also a special thank you to Dr. Dorothy Overman and nurse Dorothy Brooks.
Barbara will also be recognized by the Nurses Honor Guard in memorial to her tireless duties as an R.N.
A Visitation will be held Monday, June 22, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home from 5-8:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:00 am at Zoeller Funeral Home. Burial will immediately follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
