Jason Andrew McCoy, 47, of Midland Texas, passed away suddenly on May 12, 2021.
Jason was born on November 18th 1973 in Houston Texas to Julie Kennedy Guest and Burton McCoy. He was a 1992 graduate of Douglas MacArthur High School in San Antonio Texas. Not one to be content with just a High School diploma, he continued his education at the University of Texas San Antonio where he received his BA in Psychology. From there he continued to the University of Texas Austin where he received his MA in Education. Two degrees were not enough for Jason as he earned a post graduate degree from the University of Leeds in England while being sponsored by the Rotary Club of San Antonio.
Jason was a Regional Sales Manager for Curriculum Associates at the time of his passing. His passion was the proper education of students across the nation. He wanted to make sure every child excelled beyond their ability, Read! Read! Read! was his motto.
Jason loved everyone. He travelled to many parts of the globe. From Australia to Austin. From Taiwan to Houston. Hawaii to Midland. And in every place he made life long friends and acquaintances that loved him just the same. He was an avid Kayaker and exceptional swimmer. And like those rivers that he loved so much, his life was giving and an inspiration to all those around him.
Jason is preceeded in death by his father, his step father Homer R Guest; grandmother Margaret Kennedy; Uncle, Jimmy Kennedy, his Aunt, Donna Owens, Uncle Gary McCoy and Aunt Betty Farr.
Survivors include his mother; sister Kelly and her husband Scott Martin; brother Burton Glenn McCoy; niece Kyah Martin; grandfather James Kennedy Jr; grandmother Ernestine Bustamente; aunts Kathy Garza and Jayme Calkins; cousins Melissa Bridges, Ryan Calkins, Natalie and Ethan Garza, and Betty Lynn Farr; numerous other family members and many, many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Jason’s life will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the New Braunfels Church of Christ in New Braunfels, Texas, with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to any Educational Charity of Choice, especially those for the advancement of Reading. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
