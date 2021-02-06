Fidencia Garcia- Vasquez went to be with the Lord Friday, January 29, 2021 at the age of 78. She was born in New Braunfels, Texas on November 16, 1942 to Ramon and Fermina Garcia. Fidencia was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Libriado Morales and Robert Morales Jr.; grandson , Steve Sanchez Jr.; sisters, Jesusa Garcia Leos, Rafela Lopez and Julia Martinez; and brother, Frank Garcia. She is survived by her husband, Pedro Vasquez; son, Margarito Morales (Sandra); daughter, Refugia Santiago (Rudy); grandsons, Adrian Hernandez and Becente Garza; granddaughters, Jessica Deleon and Veronica Morales; great-granddaughter, Jasmine Hernandez; step-son, Pete Vasquez Jr.; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great grandchildren.
Fidencia adored her grandchildren and loved taking care of them. She enjoyed shopping, dancing, and being with family.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 9, 2021 5-9 pm with Rosary at 7:00 pm at Zoeller Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be for immediate family at Holy Family on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Interment will immediately follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
