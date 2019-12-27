William “Bill” Calvin Farmer, 77, of New Braunfels, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on December 24, 2019, after a 2 year battle with IPF (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis).
Bill was born at his grandparent’s farm in Marble Falls, Texas on October 23, 1942 to Leslie E. Farmer and Grace Ailene Farmer. When he was a child, his family moved to Trona, California where he attended elementary school. When Bill was in the 3rd grade, his family moved back to Texas and he attended Goodwin Elementary. He was a member of the first graduating class of Canyon High School in 1960, and Bill was named the first Cougarette Beau. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served for 6 years (3 active/ 3 reserve). Bill was a plank owner on the USS IWO JIMA (LPH 2) and in 2000 he was named a plank owner of the USS IWO JIMA (LHD 7). He was very proud of his military service to his country.
In 1964 Bill met Carole, the love of his life. They were married on June 11, 1965 at the First Protestant Church in New Braunfels. Bill and Carole called New Braunfels home for several months until moving to El Paso while Bill worked for RCA and Civil Service in Whitesands, New Mexico. They returned to New Braunfels in 1967 and on April 23, 1967, they became parents to twin boys, Michael and Gary. On May 10, 1974 they welcomed their baby girl, Kristin, to the family.
Bill was a hard worker, provided well for his family and was a devoted father and husband. He was also proud of his other accomplishments such as passing the entrance exams to become a DPS officer and obtaining a degree in Instrumentational/Electrical from DeVry University.
Over the next 35 years, he worked for Capital Cement and for Cemex, retiring from Cemex in 2005. In retirement he enjoyed spending time restoring his antique vehicles, tinkering with his gun collection, spending time with his car club buddies, and most of all attending numerous basketball, baseball, 4-H and FFA activities that his grandchildren participated in. He loved watching Hopalong Cassidy, other classical old westerns, and many car restoration shows.
Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carole; three children Michael (Susan and Ryan), Gary (Karen, Cody and Carson), Kristin (Maddisyn and Hunter); Sisters Darlene Oostermeyer (Tom), Beverly (Whitney and Steven); Sister-in-law Cary Weldy (Bruce, Andrea, and Zach); Brother-in-law Bucky Brady (Fay, Danny, Jason, and Amy). Bill was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Visitation will be at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 189 N Seguin Ave, New Braunfels, TX 78130, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12:00 with graveside service and interment to follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park at 1:30pm. Reception to follow at the Schuetzen Verein (NB Shooting Club), 391 Range Rd, New Braunfels, TX 78132. Serving as Pallbearers: Cody Farmer, Hunter Anderson, Ryan Farmer, Carson Farmer, Jason Brady, and Danny Brady. Honorary Pallbearers: Bucky Brady, Rocky Calendar, Tom Whitlock, Larry Shoemake, Bob Wolford, Max Mills, and Bill Kretzmeier.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
Commented