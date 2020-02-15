Arrangements are pending at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home (www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com) in New Braunfels, Texas for Bruno Schwab of New Braunfels, Texas who passed away on February 13, 2020 at the age of 84.
