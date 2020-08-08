Julia Cardona Tinoco, a resident of New Braunfels, passed away on Thursday afternoon, August 6, 2020 at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels at the age of 68. Julia was born on April 26, 1952 in Karnes City, TX to the late Severo Cardona and Sofia Anaya Cardona. During her professional career, Julia was employed as a home health care provider. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Mark A. Soliz and Severo Cardona, and by her sister, Belen Cardona. Survivors include her daughter, Candie Tinoco Rubio; grandchildren, Isaiah, Alanah and Matthies; siblings, Ray Cardona, Santos Cardona, Liz Morin, Arnnie Cardona, Frank Soliz, Jr., Fabian Soliz, Tina Pacheco, Clara Nieto, Arlene Cardona, Norma Cardona, Lee Cardona, Olga Medrano, Sylvia Borrego, Maria Arias and Sofie Soliz. A time to visit with the family is scheduled from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a memorial service beginning at 6:00 PM on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. All services will end at the conclusion of the visitation on Monday evening. To leave the family a message, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
