Regina Fisher Gilbreath passed away on December 23, 2020 due to COVID-19. She was 90 and a resident at Eden Hill Nursing Home in New Braunfels, Texas. Regina was born October 23, 1930 in Fayette County to John and Vlasta Fisher. She graduated from Schulenburg High School in 1948 and later met and married Marvin Gilbreath. Together they enjoyed many adventures hunting, fishing and traveling across the US, Canada and Mexico. She loved skeet shooting and won the National Women’s Championship. Regina and Marvin moved their family from Houston to New Braunfels in 1970. Regina spent her life raising their 3 children and being active in many school, church and community groups. She will best be remembered for her big heart and radiant smile.
Regina is survived by her brother-in-law, Charlie Ripper; daughter and son-in-law, Marcia and Ned Goldstein; son Tad Gilbreath; son and daughter-in-law Don and Dorraine Gilbreath; four grandchildren, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her sister Irene Ripper; and her brother Norbert Fisher.
Due to COVID-19 there will not be a service at this time. The family would ask that any donations made in her memory be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
