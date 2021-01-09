Billy Fred Allison, a resident of Canyon Lake, was called to heaven Saturday, January 2, 2021. Fred was born to Roy and Effie Allison on January 12, 1929, at Fort Sam Houston. Fred left us at the age of 91 and would have celebrated his 92nd birthday on the 12th. Fred served his country as a member of the United States Army loyally for 20 years before retiring in 1980 as a Sergeant First Class-E7. Fred was a veteran of the Vietnam war, in which he served overseas in 1970. It was in the Army, stationed in Virginia, during a blind date where he met his loving wife of 52 years, Beverly. After retiring from the military, the family put their roots down in Canyon Lake. Fred took a job with Gary Job Corps in San Marcos for 16 years and Checks in the Mail during the 90s and early 2000s. Fred was a beloved member of The Shepard of the Hills Christian Fellowship Church for 25 years. Fred’s passions in life included his family, his faith, opera music, and word puzzles. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Effie Allison and brother, Donald Allison. Survivors include his loving wife, Beverly Allison; sisters Frances Williams and Ruby Richards; daughter, Lori Moreno; son, Schuyler Allison; grandson, Zakary Moreno and wife Jessa; a great grandson on the way and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service is pending.
