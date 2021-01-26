“Señor” Juan L. Espinosa, age 78, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior on Sunday January 10th, 2021 after the snow had fallen.
He is survived and will be greatly missed by his beautiful and loving wife of 54 years, Ramona Leibas Espinosa, his sons Martin (Virginia) and family, John J. (Leticia) and family, Roy Christopher (Liza) and family, daughter Rebecca Dolores (Jason) Price and family, his first grandson Martin “Titin” (Stefany) and family and a total of 24 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
He was born June 1st, 1942 and was the eldest of five children: Enrique, Roy, Vidal, and Delia. He was preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Estela Espinosa and his three brothers.
Juan graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1960. Upon graduation, he enlisted into the United States Marine Corps on November 1st, 1960 and was honorably discharged on April 4th, 1964. He married his lifelong bride Ramona in a civil ceremony on July 23rd, 1966. He later celebrated his unconditional love and devotion to her before God when wedding vows were exchanged at Holy Family Catholic Church on Nov 5th, 1966.
Juan began working at the U.S. Gypsum Plant in New Braunfels. While there, he also soon began attending night school at Southwest Texas State University. He earned his undergraduate on May 21st, 1977 and received his Master’s degree on May 16, 1981.
His illustrious career as an educator spanned 22 years, from 1978 to 2000, but it was his years he devoted as the Spanish teacher at New Braunfels High School that he cherished most. He was very proud to be a part of the teaching staff during that time and he enjoyed the lifelong friendships he had built with both his colleagues and his students for the many years following his retirement.
There was never a dull moment with “Señor”. His radiating smile, his infectious laughter, and his quick wit is what many will miss the most. His love of Life, his love for his family, and his innate ability to teach and inspire will live in our hearts forever.
There will be a private viewing, funeral Mass and burial for his immediate family on February 1st, 2021. He will be laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. There will be a virtual viewing established for extended family and friends who would like to pay their respects.
Commented