Richard (Rod) Odom Drake, Jr, died at home with his wife by his side on December 22, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 71.
Rod is survived by his wife, Linda West Drake, of New Braunfels, Texas, daughter Kathy Dietert Jagmin and husband Ken, of Las Vegas, Nevada, grandson Ryan Baeten of New Braunfels, granddaughter Haylee Baeten, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Brother Whit Drake and his wife Carolyn Moody Drake and nephew Danny of Kingwood, Texas and niece Rebecca Drake Conser and husband Chuck along with great nieces Gybson Gray and Bowie Reid of Virginia, and many friends.
Rod is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Odom Drake, Sr. and Mary Stumberg Drake of EI Paso, Texas. His grandparents William Franklin Drake and Euda Marie Odom Drake and Whitelaw Reid Stumberg and Agnes Estelle Bateman Stumberg.
Rod was born February 3, 1949 in Beeville, Texas. He graduated from Eastwood High School, in EI Paso. Texas. He graduated from Southern Methodist University in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science. He earned a Master of Science in Biochemistry from Texas A&M University. While performing his graduate studies Rod taught labs at the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine.
After earning his Masters degree Rod followed his heart and his dreams and had many adventures. He was the manager at the Black Hat Saloon, in College Station, (Named after one of Rusty Weir’s albums), for his best friend, JP Jones. Rod became good friends with Rusty and would often join Rusty on stage to sing “Don’t it Make You Wanna Dance”. Rod became the owner of his own bar, Murphy’s in College Station and he told his wife, Linda, that on Christmas Day professors would call and ask him to open up because all the presents were open and they wanted to play pool and darts.
He was a partner in Entertainment III Productions and promoted shows featuring Crystal Gayle, Eddie Rabbit, Lou Rawls, and Johnny Rivers and participated in the production of shows in Hawaii featuring Deep Purple and Blood, Sweat and Tears.
Rod started his own production company and promoted a concert featuring Jerry Jeff Walker.
Rod moved to Austin in the early 1980’s and started a construction company before moving to the family ranch outside of Sanderson,Texas. While living at the ranch he attended Sui Ross University and obtained his teaching degree. He moved to Seguin, Texas and taught Science at Seguin High School and then moved to Navarro High School and taught Chemistry and Physical Science and was the golf coach. While teaching at Navarro High School, where he met his wife, Linda and they were married in 1986.
He left his teaching career to work as a compliance officer for the Department of Occupational Safety and Health, (OSHA). He lived in several different cities in Texas and in Washington D.C. while working for OSHA. While in Washington DC he helped to write the Blood Borne Pathogen Standards. His favorite time in OSHA was moving from compliance to the STAR program which helped companies to develop outstanding safety and health programs.
Rod was an avid golfer and played every day when he could and sometimes more than 18 holes. He enjoyed coaching golf and teaching the game to the students at Navarro High School. He thought everyone should play golf. If he wasn’t playing or watching golf he was watching the Houston Astros, the Dallas Cowboys, or the Texas Aggies.
Rod was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. One of his greatest pleasures was taking family vacations.
He introduced his daughter, Kathy, to the magic of Disneyland as a graduation gift. He took his grandchildren, Ryan and Haylee, on an RV trip to Yellowstone National Park and several trips to Disneyworld. His last trip to Disneyworld was for everyone in the family. He enjoyed Hawaii and he and his wife, Linda, made several trips to Kauai.
Rod’s family and friends will always remember him as loving, caring, witty, generous and brave.
There will not be a service held at this time due to the COVID 19 virus. A celebration of life will be held in the future. His family and best friend, JP Jones will hold a private ceremony on the family ranch to spread his ashes where he spent his summers and loved to be when he had free time.
