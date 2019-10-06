Jerry B. Sportsman, 78, died September 18, 2019 with his beloved family by his side in New Braunfels, Texas. A memorial service will be held on October 12, 2019 at 11am at Northpoint Church in New Braunfels.
Jerry was born on January 15, 1941 in San Angelo, Texas to James Daniel and Jackie Alene Sportsman. On September 15, 1967, Jerry and Claudia Jane Chumley were wed and were married for 48 years until Claudia’s death in 2016. In conjunction with employment opportunities, the Sportsmans spent time in San Antonio, Bridge City, New Braunfels, Ben Wheeler, Shallowater, then finally moved to Cibolo, Texas in 1984.
Jerry excelled in sales and service for both the Martin Linen Supply Company and the Southwest Saw Corporation where he received several awards as Top Salesman in sales and customer loyalty.
On June 13, 2017, Jerry and Jayne Woodall-Cherry were married and decided to make their home in New Braunfels. They spent two beautiful years celebrating life and traveling with friends to various destinations.
Jerry was an avid bowler all of his adult life and was proud of the three Perfect 300 games that he bowled at the age of 49, 71, and again at the age of 73.
Jerry is survived by his wife Jayne, his children James and Gail Sportsman, David and Mary Sportsman, Robby Sportsman, Kari and Richard Campbell; his 16 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to Claudia, he is preceded in death by son Bobby Darrell Sportsman, and daughter Sara Ruth Villescas.
Commented