Helen Meneley passed away June 14, 2021 at the age of 85. She was the eldest of four girls born to Rudolph and Hulda (Schultze) Lenz on August 23, 1935 in Seguin, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lenzy Birl Meneley, known as Jr. and her youngest son Donald Lee Meneley.
Survivors include her children: Gary Meneley, Dorothy Gerdes and husband Jon. Grandchildren: Amber Meneley and Robert Borneman, Chase Meneley and wife Amanda, Jessica Wright and husband Brandan, Zachary Gerdes and Ethan Gerdes. Great-Grandchildren: Colt Meneley and Harper Meneley. Sisters: Nell Bush, Leona Grams (George), Lillian Kotzur (Ervin), numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Funeral Services are under the direction of Zoeller Funeral Home. A Public Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St, New Braunfels, Tx 78130. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at Zoeller Funeral Home. Committal Service will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX-46, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Special thanks to Seasons Hospice, SilverTree Nursing Home & Rehabilitation and Eden Hill Communities for taking care of mom during her last few months.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400. McLean, VA 22102.
