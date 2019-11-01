Anna Mae Scheel, age 88 of New Braunfels, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born December 5, 1930 in New Braunfels, Texas to Walter and Melinda Locke.
She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years Jerome Scheel, her daughters; Sharon Peterson, Doris Fay Dorsey, grandchildren; Alyssa Hartley her husband Danny, Cody Peterson; great grandchildren; Gage Mendoza, DJ Hartley, Dillon Hartley and Cash Hartley.
Anna loved animals she donated money and time to various animal charities, she also enjoyed gardening.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM. Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. Interment to follow Lone Oak Cemetery in Geronimo, Texas.
