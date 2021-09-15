Embraced by his loved ones David Estrada age 42, passed away much too soon from COVID on September 11, 2021. David was born February 24, 1979, in New Braunfels, Texas, son to Rogelio and Diana Estrada. David graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1997 and attended St. Philip’s College in San Antonio where he trained to become a Culinary Chef. David was an adoring son and was extremely close to his mother, Diana and his brother, Roger. David was a thoughtful grandson to his beloved Momo who he treasured and called her his teammate for life. He was an amazing uncle to his nieces and nephews who loved him dearly and was always very caring to his numerous cousins that will undoubtedly cherish their memories of him. David’s passion for cooking was his special gift to his family and friends as Chef Dave was at his happiest when creating menus and making food for large gatherings. His generosity for catering was not limited to special events, as he was always eager to create warm meals for his uncles and aunts or friends at a drop of a hat. It brings comfort to the family knowing that our tender-hearted Chef will still be preparing meals for his loved ones in Heaven. Being a social butterfly, he enjoyed spending time with family and making friends. He was always available to everyone and cherished his moments of friendships. David was a strong supporter of the LGBT community. He leaves behind his mother, Diana Machuca and stepfather, Eddie Machuca; grandmothers, Carlota Garza and Encarnacion Wickernhoefer; brothers, Roger (Elise) Estrada, III, Paul (Erlinda) Machuca, and Eddie Machuca, Jr.; nieces, Kaylen Nicole and Diana Renee Estrada; nephew, Kory Ray Estrada, and extended family members, Maddy, Emily and Jacob. His uncles, Marcelino (Mary Lou) Garza, Jr., and Paul Estrada; aunts, Susan (Joe) Sanchez, Nanci Longoria, Marina (Orlando) Villarreal, Esther (Mike) Mendoza, Mary Jane Aleman and Yvonne Estrada and his many cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Rogelio Estrada Jr.; great uncle Jesus “Tio” Gonzales; his uncles Johnny Estrada, and Eddie Longoria and his best buddy, cousin Ryan Mendoza who will be waiting for him at Heaven’s door with his cigar. The family would like to give thanks to the ICU medical staff at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas, and a special thank you to our wonderful Elise for her valued knowledge and dedication to the family during David’s stay at the hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in New Braunfels, Texas. The Celebration of his Life will be held at Lux Funeral Home & Cremation Services, New Braunfels, Texas on September 17 at 1:00 PM with a Holy Rosary to begin at 2:00 PM. Serving as Pallbearers will be Kevin Longoria, Jason Longoria, Danny Irby, Josh Booth, Eric Aleman, Paul Machuca, Ruben Perez, Jr., and Alfredo Acevedo. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kory Estrada, Christopher Garza and Christopher Amadeo Estrada. The family requests that masks be worn during the mass service and during the Celebration of his Life. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries
