Tex Charles (Hank) Wade Hankins, 77, of New Braunfels, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in New Braunfels. Born on October 5, 1942 in Richlands, Virginia, he was the son of the late Charles Wade Hankins and the late Edith Elaine Kiser Craft.
Charles is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Lorraine Harvey Beach Hankins; children, Ricky Beach, Kim (Beach) Boyd, Tammie (Beach) Harr, Lynn (Beach) Triffet, Danny Beach and wife Shannon, his daughter Jackie VanDerSchaff and husband Brian; his 12 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
Hank was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of the Walton F. Hoffman American Legion Post 179 in New Braunfels. Hank was proud to serve his country! When he left the military, instead of heading home to VA, Hank settled in FL for some time and eventually found his way to Corpus Christi, TX where he was head of maintenance for Lone Star Die Casting (it’s also where he met Lorraine.) The plant relocated to New Braunfels in 1980 and was located off FM 306. When it sold to Dynacast Corp., Hank remained as head of maintenance where he would later retire in 2014. Although retired, Hank kept busy and ended up working with Flexonics Pathway for a few years until medical issues arose and he could no longer work. Hank loved working, and besides his love for family, it’s what kept him active and going. When Hank wasn’t working you could find him doing so many of the hobbies he enjoyed like hunting, fishing and golfing but what he enjoyed most of all was playing and listening to Bluegrass and Gospel music; he loved to play his mandolin! Hank belonged to the Blanco Canyon Gospel group which recorded the CD “VICTORY” in 2010 and that made him a Texas recording artist; the love of music had him traveling to lots of bluegrass festivals and he absolutely loved singing whether it be for a church group, senior citizens group or just doing a jam session with fellow musicians in Wimberly or Blanco TX. He cherished the friendships he made with fellow musicians.
Our family would like to thank the staff of Eden Hill Rehabilitation and Christus Santa Rosa Hospital for the loving care that they gave to Hank. In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to Eden Hill Communities in Hanks memory.
All services are private and a celebration of Hank’s life will be held at a later time. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries
Commented