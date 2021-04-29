Rita McPhillips Dowd

New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 79F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.