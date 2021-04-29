Our beloved mother, Rita McPhillips Dowd, passed away on April 25, 2021 after a brief illness. Rita was born on June 4, 1934 in Manchester, England and came to Texas in 1954 as a GI bride. She raised her family in Port Lavaca before moving to Victoria briefly and then New Braunfels to fulfill her career as a geriatric social worker.
Rita was a loving mother to Michael Dowd, Catherine Gleinser (David), Timothy Dowd (Susan), Nancy Dowd, Bridget McPhillips, Andrew Dowd, Samuel Dowd (Annie), and Sean Dowd (Suzanne). She had 17 grandchildren and was Nana to 11 great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
Rita is preceded in death by her parents James and Mary McPhillips, sisters Winifred Doyle and Catherine Jones, brother Peter McPhillips, and her sons Michael, Timothy, and Andrew.
Rita was active in her profession. She worked for many years at Champ Traylor Memorial Hospital and Trinity Shores Nursing Home in Port Lavaca and Eden Home in New Braunfels. She participated in Our Lady of the Gulf Altar Society, the VFW Auxiliary, and was a volunteer with many community organizations.
Rita was known for her grace and smile. She was loving and kind, warm and generous, and funny to the very end. She was a wonderful mother and friend and will be forever missed.
A funeral mass is scheduled for 2:00 PM on June 4, 2021 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Port Lavaca. Internment to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery.
We would like to thank Hope Hospice and private caregiver, Kimberly VanHoozen, for their loving care. If you would like to honor Rita’s memory with a donation, please consider Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
Commented