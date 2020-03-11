Arrangements are pending at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home (www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com) in New Braunfels, Texas for Walter E. “Buzzy” Witty III of Canyon Lake, Texas who passed away on February 29, 2020 at the age of 60.
