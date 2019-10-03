William (Bill) Hollas was born on November 6, 1938 in Rosebud, Texas, and entered the glorious gates of Heaven on October 1, 2019. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Anne Hollas. He was raised in Edna, Texas and earned a football scholarship to Southwest Texas State University. While there, he earned his Bachelor’s degree and his Master’s in Education. Besides serving as an educator, he also coached multiple sports in San Marcos, Angleton, and Victoria. In 1969, Bill’s Angleton High School Wildcat track team won the Texas State Championship. He also taught and served as an administrator at schools in Ganado and New Braunfels and served for a time in the US Army Reserves. Bill was an avid gardener, fisherman, woodworker, and Astros fan. He is survived by his wife Bunny; sons Michael and Brad; brothers Dave and Dan and sisters Martha and Sr. Amata, and numerous nieces and nephews. A time to visit with the family will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 6:30 PM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. A reception will follow in St. Mary’s Hall immediately after the Funeral Mass. Interment services will be private. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
